fbpx
“ FG Is Not Interested In Children’s Education” – Oby Ezekwesili

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

“ FG Is Not Interested In Children’s Education” – Oby Ezekwesili

April 17, 20210118
Public, Private Schools In Lagos To Resume on January 18 - Ministry of Education

Seven years after the abduction of over 276 girls from the Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok Borno State by Boko Haram, Oby Ezekwesili, former Minister of Education says the Federal Government is not interested in the education of schoolchildren.

Although most of the 276 girls escaped or were later released, more than 112 girls are still missing.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Ezekwesili lamented that the whereabouts of the schoolgirls still remain unknown.

“This government did not give any priority, I do not think this government is interested in schoolchildren and their education,” she said.

“Look at northern Nigeria; it is already behind the curve in terms of development. Development is a function of human capital – education, health and all the other associated services that people need in other to productively engage.”m

READ ALSO: Akpabio Raises Alarm, Says NDDC Is Broke

Ezekwesili, therefore, called on President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to give children a priority in Nigeria, especially on their education.

She also reacted to a claim by Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, that the Federal Government directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to mint about N60 billion to augment the monthly allocation to states.

About Author

“ FG Is Not Interested In Children’s Education” – Oby Ezekwesili
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Imo Election COVERLEGALNEWSLETTER
May 11, 20200215

Emeka Ihedioha Files Application Seeking to Halt Investigation into Alleged Missing ₦19.63 billion

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The immediate past governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, has filed a suit to stop the Imo State House of Assembly from investigating him over allegations o
Read More
ECA COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
April 5, 20180216

Buhari Approves Provision of $1bn from ECA to Fight Insecurity

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram FG silent on approvals by state assemblies Fayose insists funds meant for president’s re-election bid President Muhammadu Buhari has given approval for the
Read More
BMW new logo AUTOMOBILEMARKETING AND MARKETING COMMUNICATIONNEWSLETTER
March 14, 20200354

BMW Rejigs Logo to more Transparent Variant

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Bavarian Motor Works (BMW) recently rejigged its logo to a more transparent variant essentially for brand communication. This logo update is the sixth v
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.