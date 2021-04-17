“ FG Is Not Interested In Children’s Education” – Oby Ezekwesili

April 17, 2021 118

Seven years after the abduction of over 276 girls from the Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok Borno State by Boko Haram, Oby Ezekwesili, former Minister of Education says the Federal Government is not interested in the education of schoolchildren.

Although most of the 276 girls escaped or were later released, more than 112 girls are still missing.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Ezekwesili lamented that the whereabouts of the schoolgirls still remain unknown.

“This government did not give any priority, I do not think this government is interested in schoolchildren and their education,” she said.

“Look at northern Nigeria; it is already behind the curve in terms of development. Development is a function of human capital – education, health and all the other associated services that people need in other to productively engage.”m

Ezekwesili, therefore, called on President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to give children a priority in Nigeria, especially on their education.

She also reacted to a claim by Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, that the Federal Government directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to mint about N60 billion to augment the monthly allocation to states.