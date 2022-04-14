FG Is Committed To Restoring Safety In Nigeria – Presidency

April 14, 2022 80

The Presidency said that the Federal Government (FG) is committed to securing the lives and properties of Nigerians amid the rising wave of violent attacks in the nation.

This was made known by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Sheu via a statement on Wednesday.

“Nigerians are assured that the government will keep its promise to the nation and threats to security will be handled with the firmness they call for, and the government will remain firm in securing the country’s unity and progress,” he said as he outlined some of the actions the government has taken to address the situation.

“In response to the recent spike in terrorist activity, particularly in the Kaduna and Niger States axis, the defence establishment, in response to presidential directives, has realigned and reorganised the ongoing operation in the areas, as well as that going on in the Niger Delta region.

“The new operations structures are being reinforced with land-based assets to increase the efficiency of the troops and intelligence is equally being reinforced. The air defence system is being reinforced with newly acquired jets and drones which assemblage and training for operators have been hastened to meet the current exigencies.”

Many Arrested

Shehu also said that Nigeria is equally getting assurances of early delivery of equipment on order from manufacturers and effort is ongoing to conclude other major procurements still in process.

He revealed that the government has approved the procurement of the ‘largest ever’ single procurement of military vehicles.

“At the same time, similar major operations are going in the South-East and the South-South where the economic life wire of the nation and electricity transmission lines are currently being secured from saboteurs,” said the President’s spokesman.

“What the sponsored saboteurs aim to show is that the government cannot provide power by sabotaging equipment at switches and other vital points. They will not succeed.

“The public knows who is who, and who has done what in our country’s governance. Massive gains being made will shortly be manifesting. Large number of arrests have equally been made.”