FG Investigates NNPC Officials Over $49m Refineries Contract

The House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee on the State of Refineries in Nigeria has criticized a $49 million contract given to Technimont to undertake integrity testing on refineries across Nigeria.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, granted the business the contract for the first phase of refinery restoration in 2019.

At an investigation session in Abuja, when officials from the corporation were questioned, the Chairman of the Committee, Ganiyu Johnson, stated that the MPs had identified breaches in inquiring into the refineries’ present status.

Johnson also blamed the NNPC for failing to carry out regular turnaround maintenance of the facilities.

The Committee asked both parties in the deal to submit all shreds of evidence of the contract, approved by the Federal Executive Council, and proof of payments, including the level of work.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the House Committee on Public Accounts asked the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Director-General of the Budget Office to furnish it with the copies of the budgets of the National Pension Commission from 2019 to 2022.

The Chairman of the Committee, Oluwole Oke, at the investigative hearing of the Committee over audit queries issued by the Office of the Auditor-General for the Federation, directed the Clerk to the Committee to write the OSGF and the Budget Office to get these details.

Oke issued the order after the Committee grilled the representative of the Director-General of PENCOM, Anyim Nyerere.

The OAuGF had, in an audit query, alleged that PENCOM failed to render its audited financial accounts from 2013 to date.