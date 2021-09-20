FG Introduces Penalty For Passengers Who Dismiss COVID-19 PCR Test

September 20, 2021 166

The Federal Government has said that passengers who do not show up for their COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test are liable to face punitive measures.

This was stated by the Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, in a statement.

Mustapha revealed the measures proposed, and they include a 6-month ban on travel outside the country for Nigerian travellers, and a visa revocation for non-Nigerian passport holders.

The statement read, “Passengers who fail to show up for this test will face travel restrictions on their passports for at least six months and will not be able to travel abroad for this period. Non-Nigerian passport holders will have their visas revoked,” the SGF said.

“Passengers are advised to avoid physical interaction with friends, family, colleagues, and other members of the public. Passengers should check their emails/text messages regularly for updates regarding the arrangement for their repeat COVID-19 PCR test from the laboratory of their choice.

“During this period, the passenger may be contacted by the COVID-19 Response team to ascertain [the] state of isolation, day-7 testing appointment and health status.”

On the compliance of airline companies, the statement added that any airline that failed to follow directives will be fined $3,500 “per defaulting passenger”.

It said, “Non-Nigerian passport holders and non-residents who visited Brazil, Turkey or South Africa within 14 days preceding travel to Nigeria, shall be denied entry into Nigeria. This regulation, however, does not apply to passengers who transited through these countries.

“Airlines who fail to comply shall mandatorily pay a penalty of $3,500 per defaulting passenger; and non-Nigerians will be denied entry and returned to the country of embarkation at cost to the Airline; Nigerians and those with a permanent resident permit who visited Brazil, Turkey, and South Africa within 14 days preceding travel to Nigeria shall be made to undergo seven days of mandatory quarantine in a government-approved facility at the point-of-entry city and at cost to the passenger.”