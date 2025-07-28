FG Introduces N10m Relief Scheme For Staff Of Tertiary Institutions

The Federal Government has unveiled a new loan initiative aimed at improving the welfare and professional development of staff in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions. Known as the Tertiary Institution Staff Support Fund (TISSF), the scheme offers academic and non-academic staff members in universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education access to loans of up to N10 million, capped at 33.3% of their gross annual salary.

The fund is designed to address a range of needs including transportation, medical expenses, and micro-enterprise ventures such as poultry farming.

The announcement was made in a statement issued on Sunday by the Director of Press at the Federal Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo, following a high-level stakeholder engagement held in Abuja.

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, described the initiative as part of the administration’s broader commitment to repositioning tertiary education in Nigeria.

“TISSF is not just about welfare—it’s about empowerment,” he said. “We are ensuring that our education workforce is supported to live well, grow professionally, and continue contributing meaningfully to institutional excellence.”

The scheme will be implemented in partnership with the Bank of Industry (BOI), which will oversee the disbursement process to ensure transparency, accountability, and effective execution.

Minister of State for Education, Suwaiba Sa’id Ahmad, noted that the programme was developed through extensive consultations with staff unions, institutional leaders, and key stakeholders.

The initiative also includes a robust monitoring and evaluation framework to ensure its long-term success and impact.

Stakeholders at the launch—including representatives from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Bank of Industry, vice-chancellors, rectors, and provosts—welcomed the move, describing it as timely and essential for improving staff morale and institutional performance across the nation’s higher education sector.