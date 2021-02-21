fbpx
FG Introduces Measure To Curb Payroll Fraud

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWS

FG Introduces Measure To Curb Payroll Fraud

February 21, 2021036
FG Introduces Measure To Curb Payroll Fraud

In a bid to block fraudulent enrolment of employees into the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), the federal government has devised a system to prevent such a move.

This move follows the introduction of the Human Resource (HR) feature of the IPPIS in the civil service system, as initiated by the Head of the Civil Service, Folasade Yemi-Esan.

The initiative was disclosed in a circular themed, “New Procedure for enrolment of Federal Civil Service Employees on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) ref HCSF/CMO/IPPIS1/1/502.”

In the circular, all ministries at the federal level were urged to get clearance for budgetary provisions for relevant years for salary payment.

She said, “Furthermore, they are also enjoined to obtain clearance from the Budget Office of the Federation indicating budgetary provisions in the relevant year for the payment of salaries of the officers to be recruited.”

READ ALSO: Privacy Policy: WhatsApp Discloses Plans For Users

Propping her words, in a statement released by the Director of Press and Public Relations to the HCSF, Abdulganiyu Aminu, other listed guidelines include, “All waiver granted by the OHCSF and appointment letters issued by FCSC must be submitted to the OHCSF for confirmation and authentication.

“Thereafter, the newly recruited employees irrespective of their pool offices, must document at the OHCSF before proceeding to their relevant Ministries of deployment;

“In the case of officers on salary grade level 06 and below, the respective Ministries will forward the list of all newly recruited officers to the OHCSF for authentication of waiver;

“The OHCSF will, after documentation of all employees, and subsequent deployment, open the registration portal and notify the Ministries to complete the online registration forms; printout the confirmation slips (to be signed by the Permanent Secretary and Director, Human Resource Management) and submit same to OHCSF;

“The Ministries will therefore forward the list of the new employees to the OHCSF, IPPIS-SW for verification of document; and

“After verification of each employee, the IPPIS-SW will scan all the relevant documents for uploading into the IPPIS platform; and capture their biometrics before payrolling.

“In order to clear all pending personnel and payrolling issues, a Committee, comprising relevant stakeholders has also been constituted to authenticate all waivers and appointment letters of staff of all core Ministries issued by the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) or Ministries for GL 06 officers and below in order to facilitate their enrolment on IPPIS platform.”

Related tags :

About Author

FG Introduces Measure To Curb Payroll Fraud
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

April 18, 2013054

Scientists Uncover Two New Possible Human Ancestors

Scientists have uncovered two new possible candidates for human ancestors with the discovery of a surprising mix of apelike and humanlike features from head to toe, which supports a controversial cont
Read More
August 2, 2014043

Jonathan Assures Nigerians To Defeat Terror

President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday evening once again vowed that he would lead Nigerians to defeat the Boko Haram sect that has been unleashing terror on parts of the country. The President made
Read More
July 3, 2014051

Ebola Virus: Reps Urge FG To Take Proactive Measures

The House of Representatives, yesterday, urged the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Health, to take proactive measures in ensuring that the deadly Ebola virus disease does not spread to Nig
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon