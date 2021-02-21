FG Introduces Measure To Curb Payroll Fraud

February 21, 2021 36

In a bid to block fraudulent enrolment of employees into the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), the federal government has devised a system to prevent such a move.

This move follows the introduction of the Human Resource (HR) feature of the IPPIS in the civil service system, as initiated by the Head of the Civil Service, Folasade Yemi-Esan.

The initiative was disclosed in a circular themed, “New Procedure for enrolment of Federal Civil Service Employees on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) ref HCSF/CMO/IPPIS1/1/502.”

In the circular, all ministries at the federal level were urged to get clearance for budgetary provisions for relevant years for salary payment.

She said, “Furthermore, they are also enjoined to obtain clearance from the Budget Office of the Federation indicating budgetary provisions in the relevant year for the payment of salaries of the officers to be recruited.”

Propping her words, in a statement released by the Director of Press and Public Relations to the HCSF, Abdulganiyu Aminu, other listed guidelines include, “All waiver granted by the OHCSF and appointment letters issued by FCSC must be submitted to the OHCSF for confirmation and authentication.

“Thereafter, the newly recruited employees irrespective of their pool offices, must document at the OHCSF before proceeding to their relevant Ministries of deployment;

“In the case of officers on salary grade level 06 and below, the respective Ministries will forward the list of all newly recruited officers to the OHCSF for authentication of waiver;

“The OHCSF will, after documentation of all employees, and subsequent deployment, open the registration portal and notify the Ministries to complete the online registration forms; printout the confirmation slips (to be signed by the Permanent Secretary and Director, Human Resource Management) and submit same to OHCSF;

“The Ministries will therefore forward the list of the new employees to the OHCSF, IPPIS-SW for verification of document; and

“After verification of each employee, the IPPIS-SW will scan all the relevant documents for uploading into the IPPIS platform; and capture their biometrics before payrolling.

“In order to clear all pending personnel and payrolling issues, a Committee, comprising relevant stakeholders has also been constituted to authenticate all waivers and appointment letters of staff of all core Ministries issued by the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) or Ministries for GL 06 officers and below in order to facilitate their enrolment on IPPIS platform.”