FG Introduces A Tribunal For Advertising Offenses

To address violations of the terms of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria Act No. 23 of 2022, the Federal Government established the Advertising Offences Tribunal.

Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture, formally opened the tribunal on Thursday in Abuja. Lai Mohammed asserted that the panel backs the initiatives of the Nigerian Advertising Regulatory Council.

He declared, “The Council was given the authority to supervise and regulate all facets and implications of advertising in Nigeria. The Advertising Offences Tribunal was created by the Act to ensure the Council’s success in carrying out her statutory duties.”

The Act’s provisions, the Code of Advertising Practice, the Standard of Practice, and other subsidiary laws created in accordance with the Act are all subject to hearing by the Tribunal.

Justice Cecilia Olatoregun is in charge of the newly established tribunal. Mr. Charles Odenigbo, Mr. Moroof Aileru, Mrs. Julia Oku Jack, Alhaji Bello Kankarofi, and Mr. Idorenyen Enang are the other tribunal members.

Mohammed continued, “The Federal Government will continue to support the growth of the industry in Nigeria and will ensure that, as a country with remarkable characteristics and a diverse ethnic, cultural, and religious background, advertisement, and marketing communications will be carried out with a level of decency as well as respect for cultural values and constitutional tenets.”