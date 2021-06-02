fbpx
FG Increases Health Workers’ Hazard Allowance By 600%

June 2, 20210101
The Federal Government has said that the hazard allowances of health workers would be increased by 350 percent and 600 percent for junior and senior staff respectively.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige during a chat with journalists after a stakeholders meeting held in Abuja to discuss the amendment to the allowances of health workers in Nigeria.

He said that the resolution of an increased pay was not without taking into account the economic realities of the nation.

Ngige said, “The Federal Government has moved up from the N5,000 monthly hazard allowance paid to all health workers in Nigeria and now offering 350 per cent and 600 per cent increments for junior workers and senior workers respectively.

“The government side led by the Minister of State for Budget and Planning gave a counteroffer to the earlier submissions made by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and affiliate associations and the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU).

“The Government side gave them that offer based on the realities that we have on the ground, that the economy is not doing very well and the capital component of the budget is actually being funded on borrowing. The earnings of the government have also drastically gone down.

“So, they are going back to their people with the government offer and they asked for two weeks adjournment to enable them to conclude consultation with their members and report back to us.

“But we moved from the N5000 hazard allowance per month, which was long forgotten until COVID-19 struck. During COVID-19, the government spent about N31billion for three months.

“So, I think the government side has offered things that are very reasonable, increasing the former positions of junior and senior health workers. Junior workers had 350 percent rise and senior workers had about 600 percent.”

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

