FG Inaugurates Presidential Delivery Tracker, Website

The Central Delivery Coordination Unit’s (CDCU) Presidential Delivery Tracker (PDT) and a companion website were made public by the federal government.

The PDT/CDCU is intended to monitor, assess, and report on a regular basis how MDAs are carrying out their ministerial duties, including how well ministers and permanent secretaries are performing.

The economy, agriculture, energy, transportation, infrastructure, industrialization, education, healthcare, security, anti-corruption, governance, poverty reduction, and social inclusion are among the key areas under review. These areas have been included in the ministerial mandates that have been signed by ministers and their permanent secretaries since 2019.

Speaking after the launch at the State House Banquet Hall, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said the CDCU would track the implementation of policies, programmes and projects of ministries along the nine priority areas of the Federal Government.

He assured stakeholders that feedback received from both platforms would be given the deserved attention.