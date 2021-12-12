FG Inaugurates Executives For Nigeria Commodity Associations

December 12, 2021 164

The Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment has inaugurated 10 new executives for all commodity associations under the aegis of Federation of Agricultural Commodity Associations of Nigeria (FACAN).

NAN reports that the executives were sworn-in to oversee the activities of all other commodity associations, and the export of agricultural commodities from the country.

Dr Evelyn Ngige, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, who inaugurated them, stressed the need for Nigeria to start looking into the agricultural sector as a new source of income.

“As we can see the global crude oil business is dwindling, and the global direction is moving away from enforcing fuel in doing things.

“Crude oil is Nigeria’s main commodity in generating foreign exchange so we have to look for other means. It has been observed that agriculture is the only way to go if we want to make it in Nigeria.

“The African continental free trade agreement is a very huge opportunity for Nigeria to make it.

“We will go on a right path towards ensuring that the products will become sought for throughout Africa and there will be free buying and selling all over Africa,” Ngige said.

The President of FACAN, Dr. Victor Iyama, represented by the state Coordinator on Contract Farming, Mr Isaac Ojonugwa, in his remarks commended the Federal Government over the inauguration.

Iyama said that the inauguration was very important for the growth and development of the agricultural sector in the country.

“The significant of today’s event is to see how we can develop agricultural commodities associations in Nigeria, so that the country will be able to earn more foreign exchange,

“These commodity association executives put in place would be able to increase value addition for our commodities that are for export and local consumption,” he said.

Speaking over the ban of charcoal exportation, he said that it was understandable that the move was to stop deforestation.

He, however, noted that plans were underway for afforestation by replacing the charcoal trees that are being felled.