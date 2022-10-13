FG In Talks With Ethiopian Government Over Visa Ban

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has stated that it has begun discussions with the Ethiopian government regarding the contentious issue of a recent visa ban on Nigeria in order to reverse the new policy.

Ethiopian visa ban

However, Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation, stated during the FEC’s weekly briefing that the ban has no bearing on the two countries’ agreement on Nigeria Air.

The council also approved the ratification of International Labour Organization Convention 181, which seeks to allow the operation of private employment agencies while also ensuring that people’s rights and protection are fully respected, as well as the adoption of a revised national policy on labor migration, which seeks to protect the dignity of migrants working in the country.

NPTF

Meanwhile, FEC has approved the award of a contract to the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) for the supply of vehicles and insurance coverage for several other vehicles at a total cost of ₦4,541,829,704 billion.

There are eight Land Cruisers, eight Toyota Prado 2021 models, and 44 Toyota Camrys among the vehicles. The vehicles for tactical operations cost a total of ₦4.5 billion.

The FEC also approved MTN’s takeover of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway construction at a cost of over 202.8 billion naira under the road infrastructure tax credit scheme.

Also, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, told State House correspondents that it was in accordance with the President’s Executive Order 7 signed in January 2019.