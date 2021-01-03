FG Imposes Travel Ban on 100 Travellers, See Full List

January 3, 2021 32

The Federal Government has released the passport numbers of 100 travellers that failed to undergo the mandatory COVID-19 test after their return to Nigeria.

Details of the passports were published by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Saturday.

“Based on Presidental authority, travel restrictions are placed on the following passports due to non-compliance to the mandatory Day 7 post-arrival COVID-19 test,” the communique read.

It said the restrictions started from January 1, 2021, and would last till June 30, 2021.

The PTF also confirmed that the affected passengers have been notified and will be prevented from out of the country during the period.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, had earlier in the week said the affected travellers would be published before the end of the week.

Nigeria has recorded over 85,000 COVID infections including more than 1,200 associated fatalities, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The PTF has placed travel restrictions on the first 100 passengers for non-compliance to the mandatory Day 7 post-arrival COVID-19 test.#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/MV6V1rxYRP — Covid-19 Presidential Task Force (PTF) | Nigeria (@DigiCommsNG) January 2, 2021