FG, Huawei To Sign Agreement To Increase Electronic Border Surveillance

The Federal Government (FG) says it is “on the verge” of reaching an agreement with Huawei for electronic border surveillance.

The minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, stated this in Abuja during a forum hosted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to Aregbesola, the electronic surveillance posts will strengthen existing immigration checks and increase the country’s security.

“As a matter of fact, we are at the point of signing an agreement with Huawei on e-border,” he said.

“This means we want to employ technology to put all the critical border positions on 24/7 satellite-based electronic surveillance.

“This will give us 24/7 real-time surveillance of designated border areas from all our monitoring centres, particularly the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) Headquarters.

“You can as well press a button to know what is happening in Kamba border post, Jibia border and even Mfum, among others.”

Aregbesola stated that the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and other agencies would continue to combat illegal migration and other cross-border crimes.

“We are the lead in border control, we are not the only agency in border management, but we’ll do our best to ensure Nigerians are safe,” he said.

“Virtually all the other security and intelligence agencies are involved, we are not relaxing, we are dedicated and committed.

“And we are zealous and ensuring that this move will reduce threats, and we’ll manage and control the borders.”

Nigerians, according to Aregbesola, should understand that their country has one of the longaest borders in Africa.

“To really drive that home, Nigeria has about 5,000 kilometres of border line. What that tells you is that it is not possible for you to have enough men that will man every inch or centimetre or millimetre of that border line,” he said.

“But we have established border positions that are manned, spread across the entire length of the boundaries of Nigeria.

“But beyond that, which is about sovereignty, is the fact that the artificiality of our boundaries cannot just be thrown aside.

“It means that except where it is impossible for human beings to exist, there is no border line where there is human existence that does not separate human beings, communities who are homogenous.”

The minister also stated that implementing e-border monitoring and surveillance would reduce the rate of cross-border crime.