FG Hopeful Of Opening Up Tourism Sector

August 29, 2021
The Federal Government has expressed hope to open up the country’s tourism, noting its importance to Nigeria’s Arts and Culture Sector.

Making this declaration was this Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, during the commissioning of the New Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization (CBAAC) ‘Black and African Hall of Fame’ in Abuja.

She expressed optimism in exposing Nigerian students to the country’s history and the “history of black Africa” through the exhibitions at the centre.

She said, “We hope to be able to open up tourism If we are able to continue to manage the economy better, and this is the kind of tourists would love to visit.

“It is a great potential in the Arts and Culture sector of our economy.

“It is an amazing experience for me. I am really surprised at the quality and number of historical items that are here from heads of states to famous black leaders, musicians depict the history of FESTAC 77.

“We should really encourage this and we should find a place where we can expand this so that we can get our students to come and learn our history- history of black Africa from this Centre.

“I would therefore commend the Director General of CBAAC, Mrs Oluwabunmi Amao and the entire management of the Centre for a job well done.”

