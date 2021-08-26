FG Has Released N24bn To Katsina, Ebonyi, FCT For Ranching – Garbe Shehu

August 26, 2021 52

The presidential spokesman Garba Shehu has disclosed that the Federal Government has disbursed the sum of N24 billion to three states, and the federal capital territory (FCT) for the purpose of cattle ranching.

Other beneficiary states include; Katsina, Yobe and Ebonyi.

Shehu who was a guest on Channels Television’s interview programme Politics Today on Wednesday night stated that some of the states allocated funds for ranching received theirs before Katsina, Buhari’s state.

Shehu was responding to Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom’s, comment over President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to review grazing routes as “unconstitutional”.

He stated that over a dozen states are being processed for payments.

“Yes, Katsina has been given money, but Katsina has not been the only one given. So far, about 24 billion has been issued to four states on ranching and associated activities,” Shehu said.

“Yobe has been given, Ebonyi, and FCT has been given. More than 12 states are now being processed for these payments. We have heard all this nonsense being said by lawyers who ordinarily should be respected – accusing the president.

“The president cannot be nepotistic, he cannot descend so slow to do what others before him have done.

“He is a fair and just leader, the fact that Katsina got money, one of two of these states got their own before Katsina but it is because they did not go to town with it, that is why the people are calling out the president and the governor of Benue is saying all these trash against him.

“It’s a process and the state governors are lining up. You present criteria, you get funded. If you want justice for yourself, do justice to other people as well.”