FG Has Recorded Progress In Fight Against insecurity, Says Femi Adesina

Femi Adesina, the spokesman to President Muhammadu Buhari, has stated that the federal government has recorded progress in the battle against insecurity.

There has been a rise in the spate of kidnapping, banditry, and attacks by gunmen across the country in recent times.

Adesina who spoke during an interview on Channels Television on Monday stated that anyone assessing the present administration should compare the current level of insecurity with what was obtained in previous administrations.

“Government is always a continuum. One government may do well in some areas and not do as well in some areas, and it will exit and another government will continue,” he said.

“Can you compare the security situation today, as dire as it is, with 2015? You dare not. As at 2015, yes, it was only insurgency then but the way bombs went off like firecrackers in all cities of the country, can you compare that to today?

“So, it will be disingenuous for you to say that there hadn’t been improvement in certain areas in security. There are certain areas where the delivery is high — higher than some other areas. But for anybody to say it’s a complete failure, that will not be true.

“There were three main promises and it was expanded to nine priority areas. One, we will secure the country. We met an insecure country, we went at it and there was some stability, and after a while, it exploded again and it became hydra-headed.

“Insurgency was the main problem then, but banditry, kidnapping, cultism and all sorts of things came in. So, it’s a serious issue. But the government is working at it seriously. There is progress, but some people want to mistake it for stagnancy.”

Adesina also stated that some people fail to acknowledge the bright side of the depreciation of the Naira.

Last month, the Naira fell to its lowest level in 48 years, trading between N540 and N545 to a US dollar in Lagos.

Adesina, who expressed optimism that the naira will appreciate, said prior to the COVID pandemic, the country’s economy showed signs of growth.

“Before COVID-19 came, as at December 2019 to January 2020, you’ll see that the Nigerian economy was like a plane with its nose in the sky with promises. But COVID struck and everything crashed. But as at today, 5.01 growth; it has gone back up again,” he said.

“You know some people won’t want to see the bright side of things. They always see the negative side, but it doesn’t mean that is what will happen.

“The value of the naira was very bad at a point. It stabilized at another point and then it has gone sky high again. It does not mean that it cannot always get better.”