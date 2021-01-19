fbpx
FG Has Adequate Storage Facility For COVID-19 Vaccines – NPHCDA Boss

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER

FG Has Adequate Storage Facility For COVID-19 Vaccines – NPHCDA Boss

January 19, 2021030
FG Has Adequate Storage Facility For COVID-19 Vaccines - NPHCDA Boss

Contrary to fears of inadequate storage facility for COVID19 vaccines, the Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib has said that the federal government has worked out a comprehensive vaccine deployment plan with adequate storage capacity to keep the covid-19 vaccines.

The NPHCDA boss made the disclosure at Monday’s briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja, noted that reports of lack of storage capacity for the vaccine were not true.

“We have developed a comprehensive vaccine deployment and vaccination plan for the country. We have also developed an operational manual to roll out the vaccine when it arrives,” he said.

READ ALSO: uLesson Secures $7.5million Series A Funding

While drumming support for the importance of the deployment of vaccines in the campaign against the spread of covid-19 in the country, Shuaib said that from available scientific evidence the vaccines being procured by the government is having guaranteed efficacy.

“The requirement for the 100,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccines that will be coming towards the end of the month is 500 metres. So, we have more than enough storage capacity for the 100,000 doses,” he said.

He dismissed reports that the country will waste the 100,000 doses of vaccines because of lack of storage facility as false.

About Author

FG Has Adequate Storage Facility For COVID-19 Vaccines – NPHCDA Boss
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTER
July 28, 2018049

Chinese Lending for African Infrastructure Trebles, Led by Policy Banks – Nigera a Key Recipient

The value of loans from Chinese lenders to energy and infrastructure projects in Africa almost trebled between 2016 and 2017, from USD 3bn to USD 8.8bn, with policy lenders China Development Bank and
Read More
Gold CHEMICAL & PETRO-CHEMICALCOVERNEWSLETTER
January 20, 2017043

 Gold Scoops 0.1% Gain One-month Low 

Gold prices on Thursday, January 19, steadied  after suffering its biggest fall in more than a month in the previous session on Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen’s indication that the U.S. cent
Read More
September 5, 2017031

Guinness Nigeria records N125Bn revenue for 2017

Guinness Nigeria plc today announced a 23% increase in revenue for the full year ended 30 June 2017. The results, which were released to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), also showed a gross profit o
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon