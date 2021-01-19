FG Has Adequate Storage Facility For COVID-19 Vaccines – NPHCDA Boss

January 19, 2021 30

Contrary to fears of inadequate storage facility for COVID–19 vaccines, the Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib has said that the federal government has worked out a comprehensive vaccine deployment plan with adequate storage capacity to keep the covid-19 vaccines.

The NPHCDA boss made the disclosure at Monday’s briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja, noted that reports of lack of storage capacity for the vaccine were not true.

“We have developed a comprehensive vaccine deployment and vaccination plan for the country. We have also developed an operational manual to roll out the vaccine when it arrives,” he said.

READ ALSO: uLesson Secures $7.5million Series A Funding

While drumming support for the importance of the deployment of vaccines in the campaign against the spread of covid-19 in the country, Shuaib said that from available scientific evidence the vaccines being procured by the government is having guaranteed efficacy.

“The requirement for the 100,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccines that will be coming towards the end of the month is 500 metres. So, we have more than enough storage capacity for the 100,000 doses,” he said.

He dismissed reports that the country will waste the 100,000 doses of vaccines because of lack of storage facility as false.