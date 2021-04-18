FG Grounds RCCG Pastor, Enoch Adeboye’s Helicopter

April 18, 2021 81

The Federal Government through the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has grounded a private helicopter belonging to Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God at the Lagos Airport.

It was learnt that the aircraft, AgustaWestland AW139 chopper, with registration number 5N-EAA, was suspended from flying over two weeks ago, for safety concerns due to the expiration of some of its papers and spare parts.

As reported by Sunday PUNCH, the suspension, according officials will allow the regulator to conduct vital safety checks on its safety-critical components, especially some spare parts that are due for replacement.

It was gathered that Adeboye had last Saturday during a special meeting with all ordained ministers of the mission at the RCCG in Ibadan, flew a chopper to the venue but arrived late for the meeting because someone had requested a bribe from him to fly his chopper.

Multiple sources in the aviation industry told PUNCH that the pastor had to fly another aircraft reportedly belonging to Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel).

A top official of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), who is close to the operations of the two choppers belonging to the servants of God, said, “The team relating directly with Daddy G.O. should have told the man of God on time that his chopper had not been cleared by the NCAA and, as such, it couldn’t go on the Ibadan trip. They shouldn’t have waited till the last minute. The NCAA (aviation regulatory agency) that we have now is different from what it used to be.

“There is a new man in charge who always insists that things must be done properly as far as the safety of lives is concerned. The church’s protocol team should have told him that the NCAA has not cleared the aircraft and it may not clear it within a short time because certain procedure must be followed. As such, an alternative arrangement should have been made.”

The NAMA official, who chose to speak on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the matter, further said, “On that last Saturday morning, when it later became obvious that the jet was not cleared to fly, they had to make an alternative arrangement with Bishop Oyedepo’s chopper. They had to quickly begin that process by filing the flight plan, etc. It was Bishop’s aircraft that Pastor Adeboye later flew to the event. He could not use his own.”

A top official of Omni-Blu Aviation, the airline operating the chopper for Adeboye, confirmed the development.

The official, who chose to speak on condition of anonymity, said a letter from Italy-based Leonardo, the manufacturer of Adeboye’s AW 139 helicopter, requesting the NCAA to grant a time extension on some spare parts that are due for replacement came late.

The spare parts due for replacement have been ordered from the manufacturer but they have yet to be shipped into Nigeria because they are usually produced on demand, according to Omni-Blu Aviation.