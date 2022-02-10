fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

FG Grants Nigerian Citizenship To 286 Foreigners

February 10, 20220150
FG Grants Nigerian Citizenship To 286 Foreigners

The Federal Government (FG) has granted Nigerian citizenship to 286 foreign nationals out of the 600 applications received.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on Wednesday, said that the applications were approved at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, which was presided over by the President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Aregbesola revealed that 208 of those approved were granted citizenship by naturalisation while 78 others were granted citizenship by registration.

The applicants from every part of the world including Europeans, Americans, North and South Australians, etc. were thoroughly scrutinized by agencies such as the department of states services, foreign affairs, Nigeria’s immigration service, and the state of domicile of the foreign individuals.

Groundbreaking

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed described the approval of the memo on citizenship as “groundbreaking”, adding that it came at the time some Nigerians are saying the country is unfit to live in.

Mohammed added that many foreigners around the world apply daily for Nigerian citizenship.

“It’s a groundbreaking memo as it will tell you because just as some people think Nigeria is not a fit and proper place to live,” the minister said.

“We have thousands of people who are applying daily all over the world from virtually every continent to be citizens of Nigeria. I think that is very instructive.”

Fuel Scarcity: Motorists Increase Transport Fare In Lagos

About Author

FG Grants Nigerian Citizenship To 286 Foreigners
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

October 3, 20130227

Website Maps 1.2 Billion Facebook Faces

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A new interactive website created now lets you scroll through Facebook profile pictures in chronological order. The project tagged “The Faces of Faceb
Read More
Nigeria Aims To Improve Oil, Gas Reserves - DPR COVERNEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
September 1, 20210753

Nigeria Aims To Improve Oil, Gas Reserves – DPR

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) says the Federal Government’s plans to increase the nation’s oil and gas reserves, are on course and being boost
Read More
November 20, 20153244

Nigerian Governors Forum Give Backing to NCC Over MTN’s N1.04 Trillion Fine

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian state governors, under the aegis of the Nigerian Governors Forum, has said that they are in support of the $5.2 billion fine levied against Sou
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.