FG Gives Condition For Restoring Twitter Operations In Nigeria

The Nigerian government has given its condition for lifting the indefinite suspension it imposed on Twitter in the country.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, stated at a meeting with some envoys. He said that the ban on Twitter’s operations in Nigeria will be lifted only if the microblogging platform can be used “responsibly.”

Onyeama said there is no definite timeline when the ban will be lifted, but noted that: “The condition would be responsible use of the social media and that really has to be it.”

“We are not saying that Twitter is threatening the country or any such thing; why we have taken this measure is to stop them to be used as platforms for destabilisation and facilitation of criminality or encouragement of criminalities,” he also said.