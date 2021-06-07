fbpx
FG Gives Condition For Restoring Twitter Operations In Nigeria

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

INTERNATIONALNEWS

FG Gives Condition For Restoring Twitter Operations In Nigeria

June 7, 2021038
FG Gives Condition For Restoring Twitter Operations In Nigeria

The Nigerian government has given its condition for lifting the indefinite suspension it imposed on Twitter in the country.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, stated at a meeting with some envoys. He said that the ban on Twitter’s operations in Nigeria will be lifted only if the microblogging platform can be used “responsibly.”

READ ALSO: NBC Orders Broadcast Stations To Suspend Twitter Account

Onyeama said there is no definite timeline when the ban will be lifted, but noted that: “The condition would be responsible use of the social media and that really has to be it.”

“We are not saying that Twitter is threatening the country or any such thing; why we have taken this measure is to stop them to be used as platforms for destabilisation and facilitation of criminality or encouragement of criminalities,” he also said.

About Author

FG Gives Condition For Restoring Twitter Operations In Nigeria
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

May 30, 2014092

Exposed! Why Bank Fraud Is On The Increase

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has given reasons why  cases of bank fraud are on the increase. It said the vice is due to  increased transactions via e-p
Read More
December 7, 20130120

COSON To Institute Legal Action Against IBAN, BON Over Ban Of Artistes

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON) has vowed to institute legal action against the Broadcasters Organisation of Nigeria (BON) and the Independent Broa
Read More
Just In: Federal Troops Foil Kidnap Attempt At Govt. Secondary School Kaduna COVID-19 NewsNEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
April 2, 20200230

COVID-19: Kaduna State Govt. Relaxes Curfew Temporarily

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Kaduna State Government has temporarily relaxed the restriction of movement which was imposed throughout the state to check the spread of COVID-19. In a Sta
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.