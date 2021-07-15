FG Frustrating Repair Of Lagos–Ota- Abeokuta Highway – Gov Abiodun

July 15, 2021 68

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has accused the federal government of frustrating his administration’s efforts to repair the Lagos-Abeokuta and Sango- Idiroko expressways.

He said this while addressing angry residents who stopped his convoy during the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign ahead of local council poll in the state.

In response to the residents’ demand for explanation over the poor state of the roads, pleaded with the residents to exercise patience pending when his administration finds a permanent solution to the sufferings people experience on the expressway.

The governor said he and his counterpart in Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had, at different times, engaged the federal government to allow them to rehabilitate the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

Abiodun apologized for the deplorable condition of the expressway, saying he had approached the Federal Government requesting for a takeover of the reconstruction of the road but his proposal had not been approved.

“I pleaded with them to handover the road to us for rehabilitation, but they refused and insisted that they would do it,” the governor said.

He added, “You can also see the presence of Julius Berger Construction Company at the old Toll Gate axis of this expressway. But we told them to come and fix these failed portions in order to reduce these sufferings, but they wouldn’t listen.

“I will bring the honourable minister of works and infrastructure down here so that he can physically see things for himself. If, however, they still refused to do it, then we will do it ourselves.”