‘FG Frustrated James Ibori’s Trial In UK’ – Falana

March 15, 2021 147

Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) says the Federal Government earlier frustrated the trial of James Ibori, a former Nigerian Governor in the United Kingdom.

On Sunday, the rights advocate alleged that the Nigerian Government through its Attorney-General of the Federation, Michael Aondoakaa, challenged the investigation of Ibori in the United Kingdom in 2009.

According to Falana’s statement titled ‘How FG Frustrated Ibori’s Trial in the UK’, the senior legal practitioner said a government that challenged the former governor’s investigation should not readily claim ownership of the funds recovered.

Falana in his communique noted that Aondoakaa had said the UK’s decision to probe Ibori was an insult to Nigeria’s sovereignty.

READ ALSO: Burna Boy’s ‘Twice As Tall‘ Album Clinches Grammy Award

The SAN further wondered why President Muhammadu Buhari has continued to use General Sani Abacha’s loot to implement projects even though he (Buhari) has consistently said that the former Head of State never stole from the nation’s coffers.

The rights advocate went on to argue that the Delta State Government could not be denied the billions recovered from its former Governor, James Ibori, just because the state government once said Ibori never stole.