fbpx
‘FG Frustrated James Ibori’s Trial In UK’ – Falana

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSSOCIETY

‘FG Frustrated James Ibori’s Trial In UK’ – Falana

March 15, 20210147
'FG Frustrated James Ibori's Trial In UK' - Falana

Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) says the Federal Government earlier frustrated the trial of James Ibori, a former Nigerian Governor in the United Kingdom.

On Sunday, the rights advocate alleged that the Nigerian Government through its Attorney-General of the Federation, Michael Aondoakaa, challenged the investigation of Ibori in the United Kingdom in 2009.

According to Falana’s statement titled ‘How FG Frustrated Ibori’s Trial in the UK’, the senior legal practitioner said a government that challenged the former governor’s investigation should not readily claim ownership of the funds recovered.

Falana in his communique noted that Aondoakaa had said the UK’s decision to probe Ibori was an insult to Nigeria’s sovereignty.

READ ALSO: Burna Boy’s ‘Twice As Tall‘ Album Clinches Grammy Award

The SAN further wondered why President Muhammadu Buhari has continued to use General Sani Abacha’s loot to implement projects even though he (Buhari) has consistently said that the former Head of State never stole from the nation’s coffers.

The rights advocate went on to argue that the Delta State Government could not be denied the billions recovered from its former Governor, James Ibori, just because the state government once said Ibori never stole.

About Author

‘FG Frustrated James Ibori’s Trial In UK’ – Falana
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

June 27, 2013060

Workers Warn Senate, Don’t Deregulate Minimum Wage

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria on Wednesday has sent a warning to the Senate to stop the planned deregulation of the national minimum w
Read More
March 13, 2014046

774 Football Teams To Take Part In Christian/Muslim Youth Peace Cup

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Yesterday, Ernest Ujubuonu, the National Coordinator of Rainbow Unity and Peace Development, an NGO said that 774 football teams would participate in its ma
Read More
April 3, 2014065

Lagos Adjuged ‘Food Capital Of Africa’

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Lagos state has been described as the food capital of Africa because it has the largest variety of foods and restaurants on the African continent. Bahnam, a
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.