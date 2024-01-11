FG Finishes 63km Port Harcourt-Aba Railway Project

The Federal Government (FG) has announced the completion of a 63-kilometer railway project between Port Harcourt and Aba. The Port Harcourt-Aba project is part of the broader Port Harcourt-Maiduguri railroad project launched by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

This information was given by Mr Fidet Okhiria, Managing Director of Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), while leading a group to visit the project. He stated that rail services will begin in a few months, after the tracks were finished.

“The project from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri is still in progress.” They (contractors) are working in stages and have constructed rails all the way to Aba.”We are so eager to begin operations that the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, instructed us to come and assess the project.

“We inspected from Port Harcourt to Aba, and we can confirm the main tracks have reached Aba in Abia,” he said. Okhiria said that the contractors were still installing loops and sidelines so that rail services could start immediately.

“As we speak, you can put a locomotive on the track to Aba, but that will not be good enough for commercial purposes, hence, we are working hard to resume operations.

“We are looking to start operations within months, and we have drawn a timeline. If we don’t start running on the track, it will go bad, and vandals will take possession. Naira Lost 11% as Banks Issue New Update on FX Spending

“We are going to meet and work out possible plan; so very soon, Port Harcourt-Aba train services will start,” he added. Okhiria warned against vandalizing the rail tracks, to allow the people to directly benefit from the project.

According to him, the NRC has finalised plans to renovate its existing wagons to run alongside the new ones being expected. “Two wagons were awarded consisting of both narrow and standard gauge, but we will not wait for them to arrive, we are starting something soon.

“We plan to start something very soon so that people will not be able to differentiate between the old functioning ones and the new ones.

“Rolling stock has a lifespan of 30 years, hence, we will make sure that we refurbish them and make them attractive for people to use,” he said. The managing director assured that the federal government would complete the laying of the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail tracks within three years.