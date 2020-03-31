FG Files Charges Against 4 Supermarkets, Pharmacies in Abuja for Alleged Price Hike of Sanitizers, Disinfectants, Others

The Federal Government has filed charges against four supermarkets and their proprietors in Abuja for alleged arbitrary hike of prices of sanitizers, handwash liquids, disinfectants, and other anti-bacterial hygiene products.

Court documents made were made available by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council (FCCPC) named the four supermarkets, which also include their pharmacies as H-Medix Pharmacy and Stores Limited, Prince Ebeano Supermarket Limited and its proprietor, David Ojei, and Bakan Gizo Pharmacy & Stores Nigeria Limited.

The others are Ray Opia and Luter Irene and their representatives, Sandra Ejekwu and John Oluwagbemiga, as well as Faxx Stores & Trading Limited and its representative, Adogah Ahmed.

In the statement of claim filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja, the FCCPC preferred a six-counts against the four supermarkets and their owners.

The charges against them are for violating section 125 (1) (a) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, 2018, and punishable under section 155 of the Federal Competition And Consumer Protection Act, 2018.

The four supermarkets were also charged with supplying hand sanitizers and surgical disposable face masks of various existing brands to consumers at a price that was manifestly unfair, unreasonable and unjust.

They were also accused of disobeying without lawful excuse, the lawful orders, and directives of the FCCPC against such practices.

The commission said the allegations against the accused were discovered following complaints from consumers through various social media channels, as well as visits to their supermarkets and pharmacies by representatives of its surveillance and enforcement office.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the case.

Source: Channels TV