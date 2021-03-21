fbpx
FG Faults ASUU’s Plan To Resume Strike

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

EDUCATION & TRAININGPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

FG Faults ASUU’s Plan To Resume Strike

March 21, 2021083
FG Faults ASUU's Plan To Resume Strike

The Federal Government has faulted the fresh notice by the Academic Staff Union of Universities to embark on a fresh strike barely four months after calling off a 10-month industrial action.

The government said any person conceiving a strike after close to one year of downing tools would be doing a disservice to students “because government is a continuum.”

According to Sunday PUNCH, the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, stated in an interview that it had been difficult for the government to run the lives of over 200 million people with less than $70m a day in earnings.

READ ALSO: FG Moves To Recover N100 Billion Debt From Lottery Operators

He said, “Whoever is conceiving a strike after being on a strike for close to one year is damaging the studentship because government is a continuum. Even if we are not in power today, another government, as the case may be, will be there.

“Whoever is in power will continue to engage with any union. But that shouldn’t stop the country from functioning because the rest of the country are the ones you put at risk.

“I have never supported strikes. However, I believe people should press for their demands as responsibly as possible. It is the responsibility of the government to continue to engage them.”

When asked if ASUU should still be patient with the government, Nwajiuba said it depended on the style of the demands.

He said, “It depends on the style of the demands; some of them are what the government can do now, some can be what the government can do later.

“I’m sure you’re aware of the revenue base of the country – 1.5 million barrels are sold. It is difficult to run the lives of over 200 million people with less than $70m a day in earnings. It is amazing that the President has managed to keep the country afloat.”

About Author

FG Faults ASUU’s Plan To Resume Strike
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

March 5, 2013064

Abia State Govt Denies Involvement in Kalu’s Certificate Scandal

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram As the former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, deals with his new status as non-graduate of Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU) following the withdra
Read More
COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
May 19, 20190123

Perm Secs Jostle for Finance Minister’s Office as Zainab Ahmed Prepares to Handover

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram As Two Perm. Secs Jostle To Step In Tension is brewing at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Abuja, over plans by the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed t
Read More
September 19, 2013056

Anambra State Civil Service Commission (ANSCSC) Massive Graduate & Experienced Recruitment 2013 (Over 100 Positions)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram ANAMBRA STATE CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION (ANSCSC) RECRUITMENT 2013 Vacancies Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for appointment into
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.