FG Eyes Reduction Of Wheat Import

March 26, 2022
To address the shortage of wheat supply into Nigeria as a result of the ongoing conflict, the Federal Government (FG) is planning on deploying measures to reduce wheat importation into the country.

According to the government, it anticipated that the shortfall of wheat supply in the country can be bridged by research conducted by the Federal Institute for Industrial Research Oshodi (FIIRO).

The research innovation produced bread of comparable quality with 20% substitution of cassava flour for wheat.

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu who made the recommendation said Nigeria can make a substantial amount of savings through the reduction of imports, adding that there is a need for FIIRO to make the locally developed technology available to bakers in the best interest of the nation.

His words: “Work is ongoing on new policies, whose draft copies will soon be presented to FEC for the approval. These include policies on Nanotechnology, Bioethics, Welding and Welding Related Fields as well as the revised National Energy Policy. These new policies when approved will further deepen the diversification of our economy.

“All aspects of our national life will be positively affected. Through the effective deployment of STI, we will improve on our food security, employment generation, infrastructural development, poverty reduction, promotion of national security among several others. This council must resolve to continuously promote the advocacy of STI in the nation.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has taught every nation, one lasting lesson, and that is the importance of self-reliance. The current Russia-Ukrainian war, also shows clearly that every nation, both small and big alike must effectively utilize STI to ensure that its territorial integrity will always be protected.

“Also, the adverse effected in the anticipated shortfall in imported wheat for bread production arising from this war can be ameliorated by utilizing research and innovation work already carried out in the Federal Institute for Industrial Research Oshodi (FIIRO). FIIRO through research and innovation has produced bread of comparable quality with 20 percent substitution of cassava flour for wheat.

“Hence, working with 80% wheat and 20% cassava flour, Nigeria can make substantial savings through reduction in wheat import and yet produce bread of comparable quality for use by our citizens. Every nation through research and innovation uses its own locally available raw materials to make products that are of great importance to the sustainability of its economy.

“I call on FIIRO to make this locally developed technology available to our bakers in the best interest of our nation and also in line with the Presidential Executive Order No 5.”

WACOT Rice Limited Boosts Nigeria’s Food Security, Distributes Agri-Inputs To Farmers In Kebbi
