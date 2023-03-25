FG Extradites Onyegbu To US Over Criminal Charges

Florence Enwerem Onyegbu, a convicted Nigerian fugitive, has been extradited to the United States on criminal charges that violate the country’s laws.

BizWatch Nigeria reports that her extradition followed a request from the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for assistance in her arrest.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said in a statement on Friday that Onyegbu was apprehended on February 21, 2022, at her residence in the Ojodu area of Lagos.

According to EFCC spokesman Wilson Uwujaren, investigations revealed that she had changed her name from Florence Onyegbu to Janet Boi in an attempt to remain anonymous.

Onyegbu, he claims, is wanted in the United States to answer questions about the offer and payment of illegal remuneration in a healthcare matter.

“Upon her arrest, a national identity card with the name Janet Boi , as well as a Texas driver’s license with the name Florence Enwerim Onyegbu, were found on her,” the statement read.

“The Commission, on March 22, 2023, handed over Onyegbu to the FBI, following an extradition order granted by Justice Z.B. Abubakar of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on December 2, 2022.

“Onyegbu’s travails began after she was arrested on February 12, 2011 in the U.S. and subsequently sentenced to 46 months imprisonment, following a guilty plea, over the violation of the U.S. Law bordering on the offer and payment of illegal remuneration in a health care matter.

“Although she was ordered to report for service of her sentence on April 4, 2011, she failed to surrender on that date.

“Consequently, she was further charged with failure to surrender for service of sentence in violation of U.S. Law on March 4, 2013.”