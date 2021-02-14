fbpx
FG Extends Re-Opening Of Third Mainland Bridge

FG Extends Re-Opening Of Third Mainland Bridge

February 14, 2021
FG to concession 12 highways to private firms

The Federal Government has extended the ongoing repair work on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos for another two weeks.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, had initially said the bridge would be fully open to vehicles on February 15, 2021.

However, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olukayode Popoola, on Sunday, stated that the bridge would experience one more total closure from February 19 to 21 before the completion of the project.

According to him, the #EndSARS protest caused the delay of the repair works.

“The Third Mainland bridge will no longer be opened on the 15th of February 2021 as announced earlier on,” he said.

READ ALSO: Fashola Confirms February 15 As Date For Reopening Third Mainland Bridge

“In order not to create untold hardship for the motoring public using the Third Mainland Bridge for their daily activities, the contractor is not allowed to close the 3rd Mainland bridge during the week to cast concrete.

“Lane markings on the completed section must be completed. The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing regret the inconveniences the extra days may have caused the Lagosians.”

Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, which was going through a series of repairs, had to be partially shut on July 24 for another round of rehabilitation works.

Traffic was partially diverted on a stretch of 3.5km where construction is ongoing between Adeniji Adeniji Ramp and Ebute Meta, while different time belts were allotted for traffic diversions on the bridge.

