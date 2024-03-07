FG Expresses Concern Over Delayed Delivery of 2,000 Tractors

[adsanity align='alignnone' id=362504]

The Federal Government has voiced its concern regarding the delay in the delivery of 2,000 tractors intended to enhance mechanized farming for Nigerian farmers.

During a meeting with John Deere, the agricultural equipment manufacturer responsible for the delivery, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, expressed disappointment that only a fraction of the expected tractors had arrived in the country.

In November 2023, the Federal Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding with John Deere for the annual supply of 2,000 tractors over the next five years.

Minister Kyari emphasized that Nigerians were promised the delivery of 2,000 tractors in 2024, with the expectation that 500 tractors would already be in the country by now. He expressed concern over the sluggish pace of the delivery process, urging for prompt action to ensure that the tractors are delivered before the onset of the wet season.

Highlighting the importance of mechanization in increasing agricultural yields, Kyari stressed the urgency of deploying the tractors to benefit farmers and boost food production in the country.

The Managing Director of John Deere, Stephan Gouws, identified access to finance as the primary challenge hindering the timely delivery of the tractors. He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to leveraging technology and training to enhance agricultural productivity and profitability, expressing confidence in overcoming the remaining hurdles to deliver the tractors as soon as possible.