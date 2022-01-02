fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSNEWSLETTERSCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGYTechnology & Business

FG Expects $40bn Investment In Digital Infrastructure By 2025

January 2, 20220109
FG Expects $40bn Investment in Digital Infrastructure by 2025

The Federal Government (FG) in its ‘National Development Plan 2021-2025: Volume I’ disclosed that it expects $40 billion in private capital investments in digital infrastructure by 2025.

The government disclosed this in its ‘National Development Plan 2021-2025: Volume I.’

It said, “To achieve the goals outlined in the sector, the estimated public investment is ₦150 billion from 2021-2025. Allocations will be made to priority projects in the sector as well as projects essential to the operations of the relevant ministries.

“In addition, the ICT sector is projected to facilitate the formation of up to $1 billion in private equity and private capital investments in the digital infrastructure of approximately $40 billion.”

According to the government, to unleash Nigeria’s potential for industrialisation and sustainable economic growth, it will take measures to digitise the economy and make digitalisation a key driver of national economic development strategies.

It said it would grow the digital economy from 10.68 per cent to 12.54 per cent and improve e-governance by 100 per cent by 2025.

It added that to unleash the nation’s digital economic objective, it would need to improve the legal framework of the sector through policy amendment and implementation; drive investment for infrastructural development through public funds and blended financing; prioritise skills development through the promotion of STEM and digital technology education; and drive local and foreign investments.

FGt said, “There has been a gradual global transition to a fourth industrial revolution through the diffusion of digital technologies encapsulated in 5G, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, Internet of Things, computer vision, etc.

“These global trends have created an urgency for Nigeria to improve its digital and technological capacity in order to generate innovations that will enable Nigeria to harness the benefits of digitalisation for economic development and competitiveness.

“For economies to build resilience in a fast-paced, and ever-changing global environment, there is a need for a robust digital, ICT, and R&D ecosystem to drive innovation and continuous adaptability for sustainable economic growth. With its teeming, young, and tech-savvy population, and increased investor interest, Nigeria holds the potential to become a leading technological powerhouse and boost productivity across its economic sectors.”

‘Why I Closed IDP Camps In Maiduguri’ – Zulum

About Author

FG Expects $40bn Investment In Digital Infrastructure By 2025
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

[ MAIN ]ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSNEWS
September 4, 20140228

DJ Xclusive Denies He Is Folorunsho Alakija’s Son

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Empire Mates Entertainment disc jockey, DJ Xclusive has reacted to a report by International commerce magazine, Business Insider which wrongfully named him
Read More
North Korea Heightens Tensions With Submarine-Launched Missile ForeignNEWSLETTER
April 9, 20180271

North Korea Open to Denuclearization Talks with U.S.- Source

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram North Korea has told the United States for the first time that it is prepared to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula when North Korean lead
Read More
Buhari COVERNEWSLETTER
August 26, 20190321

Buhari Leaves for TICAD7 Holding in Japan

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Abuja for Japan to participate in the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) holding
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.