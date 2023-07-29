FG Evacuates 205 Nigerians Stranded In Sudan

The Federal Government (FG) announced on Friday that 205 Nigerians who were stranded in war-torn Sudan have been evacuated.

Returnees landed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport’s Pilgrims terminal in Abuja.

Officials from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (IDP), the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) welcomed the returnees onboard the Tarco Airline flight.

There are 160 adults and 45 children among the 205 evacuees.

This is the 17th batch of Sudanese returns, considered to be the final round of evacuations, bringing the total number of returnees from the war-torn country to 2858.

NIDCOM via a statement said, “A total number of 205 Nigeria evacuees from Sudan arrived at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Pilgrims terminal, Abuja on Friday at exactly 12.15 pm.

“The evacuees which comprised 160 adults and 45 minors and infants were received by Federal Government Officials from NIDCOM, NEMA, REFUGEES COMMISSION, IMMIGRATION, FAAN, and Ministries of Foreign Affairs as well as Environment,” NIDCOM tweeted.

“As usual, they were profiled, fed, and provided transportation for them especially the majority going to Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, and Borno states. To date, a total of 2,865 evacuees have been transported back to Nigeria from the war-torn Sudan.”

