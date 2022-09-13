FG Establishes Train Committee To Protect Passengers, Infrastructure

The Federal Government has formed a committee to develop concrete measures to protect train passengers and railway infrastructure throughout the country.

According to a statement from the Federal Ministry of Transportation, the 11-member committee was inaugurated in Abuja by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Magdalene Ajani.

The committee will look into the use of surveillance equipment along rail lines and form a special task force to monitor railway lines across the country.

It would also compile a comprehensive report on the train attacks along the Abuja-Kaduna route and make recommendations on how to prevent similar attacks in the future.

Committee members

The members of the committee are the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Of Transport, Magdalene Ajani (Chairman); Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Fidet Okhiria (Secretary); Director, Rail Transport Services, Yusuf Adekunle; Air Vice-Marshall A. O. Adole (Defence Headquarters), Major General T. E. Gagariga (Nigerian Army), Air Commodore C. O. Olayera (Nigerian Air Force) and Ngozi Ezeilo (Representing Civil Society Organisation).