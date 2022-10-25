FG Establishes Presidential Committee To Review Cost Of Foreign Missions

The Federal Government has established a Presidential Committee on the Review of Numbers and Strategy for Resourcing Nigeria’s Diplomatic Missions Worldwide.

The committee is responsible for many things, including “dramatically reducing the cost of running Nigeria’s Foreign Missions” and documenting all assets of Nigeria’s Foreign Missions.

At the inauguration on Tuesday in Abuja, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, stated that Nigeria’s diplomatic missions abroad face a variety of challenges, including “perennial indebtedness,” which poses “additional damage to our nation’s integrity.”

Mustapha also said “Therefore, the establishment and deliberate composition of this Presidential Committee will enable Mr President (Muhammadu Buhari) tackle the root cause of the critical state of affairs of our Diplomatic Missions in particular and its impact on the image of Nigeria on the international arena in general.

“The timeline for the activities of this Committee is three (3) months and its Terms of Reference are as follows.”

Alhaji Sabiu Zakari serves as vice chairman of the committee, which is chaired by Ambassador Martin Uhomoibi.

The following tasks have been assigned to the committee:

“Identify and categorize the revenue generation capacity of missions, performance in this regard, causes and level of indebtedness;

“Review factors promoting or hindering inter-Agency collaboration, cohesion and effective service delivery at Nigeria’s Mission and desks and make appropriate recommendation;

“Review Human Resources Management Systems and practices in Nigeria’s Foreign Service and make appropriate recommendations on how to improve it in a sustainable manner;

“Identify cost cutting measures and all other steps that need to be taken to drastically reduce cost of running Nigeria’s Foreign Missions;

“Review all assets of Nigeria’s Foreign Missions with a view to document and assess their viability as well as give recommendations for sustainability;

“Review any other matter and make any other recommendation(s) that would be beneficial to Foreign Service of Nigeria in a sustainable manner.”