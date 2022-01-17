fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSLETTERSCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

FG Establishes ₦100m Tech Fund For Youth Empowerment

January 17, 20220105
FG Establishes ₦100m Tech Fund For Youth Empowerment

The Federal Government (FG) has announced the establishment of a ₦100 million technology fund, which targets 2,000 youth in two years.

Rauf Aregbesola, the Minister of Interior made this announcement during the inauguration of a Digital Nigeria Centre (DNC), a project executed by the Universal Service Provision Fund at the Ijesa Muslim Grammar School, Ilesa, Osun State.

President Muhammadu Buhari was represented by the minister of interior at the inauguration.

This was contained in a press statement by NCC on Monday. The statement was titled ‘FG Applauds NCC’s Commitment to Enhancing Digital Skill in Youths’.

The statement read in part, “On the sideline of the commissioning, Aregbesola also announced the establishment of President Muhammadu Buhari ₦100 million Technology Fund for Youth Empowerment, to nudge the emergence of world-class technology experts.

“The Minister of Interior stated that the Fund targets 2,000 youths in the next two years, who will be provided with devices for training in different areas such as software development and design, amongst others.”

The minister also commended the NCC for its efforts at promoting digital skills among young people.

On the DNC, the statement read, “The DNC, formerly known as School Knowledge Centre, is one of the projects in the Access Programme framework of the USPF, conceptualized to promote the availability and utilisation of ICT and resources of the Internet in teaching and learning in public schools in underserved, unserved and rural areas.

“Specific objectives of DNC are to increase ICT literacy among school teachers and students; provide a platform for accessing online educational resources; equip students with ICT skills; facilitate ICT adoption in teaching and learning; as well as increase pass rate in Mathematics, English language and other science subjects.”

Nigeria’s Debt Stock Hits N39.6tn In 11 Months

About Author

FG Establishes ₦100m Tech Fund For Youth Empowerment
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Dangote Cement To Repurchase 170m Shares From Shareholders MANUFACTURINGNEWSNEWSLETTER
April 29, 20210862

FG Presents N22.321 billion Tax Waiver Certificate To Dangote Cement

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has issued Dangote Cement Plc, tax credit certificates valued at N22.321 billion. The tax credit certificates were
Read More
Kogi State Government COVERLEGALNEWSLETTER
July 8, 20200442

Kogi State Government Inaugurates Henry Olusuyi as Chief Judge

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Kogi State Government has inaugurated Justice Henry Olusuyi as the Chief Judge of the state. The swearing-in ceremony was held on Wednesday in Lokoja, t
Read More
Lautech Tuition Fees To Be Slashed By 25% (1) EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSNEWSLETTER
June 2, 20210509

Lautech Tuition Fees To Be Slashed By 25%

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has announced a 25 percent reduction in school fees for students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbom
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.