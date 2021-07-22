fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER

FG Doubles Down On Gold Export Certificate, Royalties

July 22, 20210134
FG Doubles Down On Gold Export Certificate, Royalties

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, has said that the Nigerian Government and the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) would collaborate to ensure that gold exporters from Nigeria present a certificate of exportation.

He noted this at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum, adding that the certificate would be “automatically integrated” into the system of the Nigeria Customs Services (NCS).

Adegbite said, “The UAE collect their own charges on gold that arrived in Dubai airport but Nigeria government has told UAE to ask anyone entering Dubai with Nigeria gold to present certificate of exportation got from Nigeria before allowing them to pass.

READ ALSO: Economic Revamp Works With Working Food System – Aide

“We have agreed with UAE to seize any gold from Nigeria without certificate of exportation; we told them that the value of the gold will be shared equally as an incentive for UAE to eradicate illegal exportation of gold from Nigeria to Dubai.

“All we expected from whoever that is travelling from Nigeria to Dubai with our raw gold is to pay royalty to the Nigeria government and such person will be given certificate of exportation.

“The certificate of exportation will be automatically integrated into the Nigeria Customs Services system, our law accepts exportation of gold but royalty must be paid.”

About Author

FG Doubles Down On Gold Export Certificate, Royalties
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Tiwa Savage ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSNEWSLETTER
September 12, 20200233

Tiwa Savage Wows New York Times

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram That Tiwa Savage had priority album globally slated for this year was already established shortly after inking a deal with Universal Music Group and its aff
Read More
Stock Market Dips Further In Face Of More Deals BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
December 16, 20160107

Stock Market Indices Post 0.57% Growth

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Thursday, December 15, maintained the upward trajectory as lead  market indices soared  by 0.57 per cent. As such, the
Read More
Oil COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
October 9, 20170148

Oil Surges by 7 Cents to $57.07/barrel

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Oil traded unchanged on Friday, October 6, after a week of profit-taking and the return of oversupply concerns led the market lower, snapping a multi-week b
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.