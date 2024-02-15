FG Distributes 42,000MT of Grains, Ogun Begins N5bn Interventions

[adsanity align='alignnone' id=362504]

In response to the economic challenges facing Nigeria, the Federal Government announced on Wednesday its plan to distribute 42,000 metric tonnes of grains, approved by President Bola Tinubu, to vulnerable Nigerians at no cost.

Simultaneously, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State revealed a comprehensive N5 billion intervention program aimed at alleviating the economic hardships faced by residents of the state.

Governor Abiodun emphasized the government’s commitment to addressing the pressing needs of the people, stating that the intervention plan covers various sectors, including education, health, and welfare.

Under the intervention program, Ogun State plans to provide educational grants to over 100,000 primary and secondary school students, distribute exercise books to 850,000 pupils, and offer financial assistance to 27,600 tertiary institution students.

Furthermore, the state aims to provide health insurance coverage to over 70,000 beneficiaries, including pregnant women, children, the elderly, and market women. Additionally, approximately 300,000 households will receive free food items such as rice and garri.

Governor Abiodun also highlighted the government’s commitment to addressing workers’ welfare by allocating N500 million monthly to settle outstanding deductions owed to state employees.

Meanwhile, at the federal level, the Department of State Services and the National Emergency Management Agency are coordinating the distribution of the 42,000 metric tonnes of grains to targeted citizens nationwide. Agriculture and Food Security Minister Abubakar Kyari assured that the grains would be distributed free of charge to those in need, with measures in place to ensure transparency and accountability in the distribution process.

Governor Abiodun commended President Tinubu for his efforts in steering the nation’s economy amidst challenging times and expressed confidence in the effectiveness of the intervention programs to alleviate the plight of Nigerians.