FG Disbursed N2.84 billion Stimulus Package To Airlines – Agba

July 6, 2021096
The Minister of State for Budget and Planning, Prince Clem Agba, has stated that seven local airline operators received the sum of N2.84 billion disbursements from the Federal Government as COVID-19 stimulus package.

According to the Minister, the airlines that benefitted from the stimulus package include; Aero, Air Peace, Arik, Azman, Dana, Max Air, and Overland.

In 2020, the federal government also granted N4 billion to domestic airline operators and N1 billion to other businesses within the sector under the economic sustainability plan (ESP).

Agba made the disclosure on Monday during a virtual meeting with the economic sustainability committee.

He said N5 billion was released to support local airlines, ground handlers and other aviation-allied businesses.

“Seven scheduled operators, comprising Dana, Overland, Air peace, Azman, Aero, Arik and Max Air received N2.84 billion; 20 non-scheduled operators, comprising Cargo and Private Jet Services received N949,909,000,” he said.

“Five ground handling operators, including NAHCO, SAHCO, Presion Aviation, Batuke Resources Ltd and Swissport Intl Ltd, received N233,333,000.

“The National Association of Nigerian Travel Agencies received N196 million; Airport Car Hire Association of Nigeria (ACHAN) received N196 million.

“Seven In-Flight Catering Services Operators received N233,333,000, and Aviation Fuel Operators received N233,333,000.”

In June 2020, the federal government mapped out an economic plan with a $2.3 trillion stimulus package to support the economy, preserve and create jobs, protect the poor and vulnerable groups, and cater to sectors worst hit by COVID-19 pandemic.

