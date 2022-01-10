fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVID-19 NewsMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWSNEWSLETTER

FG Directs States, LGs To Enforce COVID-19 Vaccination

January 10, 20220199
Omicron: FG Approves COIVD-19 Booster Shots

The National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) has urged state governments to step up mass vaccination against COVID-19 as part of moves to combat the virus.

The agency, in its latest advisory urged state governors to enact and enforce vaccination mandate for local and state government workers.

This came to fore as the percentage for fully vaccinated Nigerians stalled at 4.2 per cent while those that had taken their first dose remained grounded at 9.8 per cent as of Sunday, January 9, 2021.

But the NPHCDA in its bid to speed up vaccination, in its advisory told governors that it was part of their responsibility to enact and to enforce vaccine mandate on state and local government workers.

The advisory partly reads, “Enact and enforce vaccine mandate for all state and local government workers, direct mandatory set up of mass vaccination sites in public places including markets, parks, event centres, stadia and academic institutions.

“Approve and direct the release of state counterpart funds for advocacy, communication and social mobilization, logistics and additional teams in quarterly tranches.

“Pay weekly unscheduled visits to at least one mass vaccination site to supervise and motivate the vaccination teams, chair weekly review meetings with traditional and religious leaders to address vaccination gaps.

BizWatch recalls that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, had in October announced that Federal Government workers who failed to show proofs of vaccination would be barred from government offices.

In the same vein, The Executive Director of the NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shauib at a press briefing in 2021 had said that individuals who refused to get vaccinated would not be allowed to infect other people.

Nigeria’s Trade Policies Unfavourable – Importers

About Author

Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Gtbank BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTERSME Biz
September 26, 20180382

Application For a Free Retail Stall at the 2018 GTBank Fashion Weekend Has Commenced

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Do you make or sell fabulous fashion apparels and accessories? Can your fashion brand stand out at the biggest fashion event in Africa? Then, the 2018 GTBan
Read More
Closure Date of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway COVERNEWSLETTERTRANSPORT & LOGISTICS
August 3, 20190339

FG Announces Shift in Closure Date of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government has shifted the planned closure of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway for repairs from Aug. 3 to Sept. 2. The Federal Controller of Works in
Read More
Election 2019 General ElectionsCOVERNEWSLETTER
February 1, 20190266

Ganduje Enjoys Immunity from Prosecution… – Buhari

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his association with Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano has not in any way tainted his fight against corruption. Th
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.