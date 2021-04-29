FG Directs NSCDC To Collaborate With Other Agencies To Prevent Attacks At Airports

April 29, 2021 82

The ministry of interior has asked the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to work with other agencies to upgrade the security measures at airports across the country.

In a letter to the Commandant-General of the corps signed by P.O. Egbodo, Director of Joint Services, the ministry said the directive was as a result of looming threat of attack on airports.

Earlier in April, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had warned that it received an alert from the ministry of aviation over planned attacks on airports across the country.

The airports listed were those in Kaduna, Maiduguri, Sokoto, Kano, Abuja, Lagos, among others.

READ ALSO: First Bank Appoints Gbenga Shobo As MD, CEO

In the memo addressed to the NSCDC, which was dated April 15, the interior ministry directed the agency to increase security at all airports.

“I am directed to forward herewith letter from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) with Ref. No NSA/366/S dated 6th April, 2021 on the above subject and to request you to liaise/partner with all Airports Management nationwide and other stakeholders to upgrade the existing security measures around the Nation’s Airports in the interim, to prevent such threats,” Egbodo said.

The directive comes amid concerns over attacks on communities, schools, and security facilities across the country.