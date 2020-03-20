FG Directs NCAA to Shut Three International Airports Immediately

As part of its measures to help contain the spread of the coronavirus disease across the country, the Federal Government has ordered the immediate closure of three international airports.

This directive was contained in a statement which was signed by the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu.

The NCAA boss said that the shutdown of the 3 airports would take effect from Saturday, March 21 and would be till further notice.

The 3 airports to be shut down include Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport Kano, Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu and the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.

Capt. Nuhu, however, disclosed that Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja would still be opened for flight operations.

He pointed out that flight operations from the 13 high-risk countries, which had travel restrictions placed on them due to the coronavirus pandemic, would not be allowed.

Details later …

Source: Nairametrics