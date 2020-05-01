FG Directs Level 14 Officers and Above To Resume on Monday

The federal government on Thursday issued guidelines on the resumption of federal civil servants in compliance with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that workers on grade level 14 and above should resume by on Monday.

Under the guidelines, the Head of Service (HOS) of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi–Esan, directed that office would open for only three times in a week.

She also directed officers on Grade Level (GL) 14 and above, including those on essential services, to resume work with effect from Monday.

The directive was contained in a circular issued yesterday by the Director of Information at the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation (HoS), Mrs. Olawunmi Ogunmosunle.

The circular was also in furtherance to the president’s broadcast on a phased and gradual easing of the lockdown measures occasioned by COVID-19.

According to Yemi-Esan, all offices are to open three times a week.

The working days are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday while the closing time shall be 2 p.m. daily.

She directed all the concerned officers to ensure full compliance with the directives and advice on the prevention of the COVID-19 pandemic by maintaining social distancing, washing and sanitizing of hands regularly as well as wearing of face masks.

The civil servants are also to limit the number of visitors they receive to the barest minimum, in addition to ensuring that the visitors comply with safety and health advisory.

“Permanent secretaries and chief executive officers are also advised to ensure that handwashing and sanitation facilities are placed at entrances and strategic points in their MDAs.

“Infrared thermometers are to be provided at the entrance of the MDAs for compulsory temperature checks while as much as practicable the entrance to the MDAs is limited to only one,” the circular stated.

Ahead of the resumption, the federal secretariat complexes have been decontaminated while efforts are ongoing to decontaminate other public offices.

Source: THISDAY