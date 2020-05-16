FG Directs Aviation Agencies to Relocate Headquarters to Abuja

The federal government has again directed aviation agencies under the Ministry of Aviation to move their headquarters from Lagos to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Government gave the agencies 45 days to carry out this directive.

Government explained that the decision was to ensure efficient and effective coordination and enhanced service delivery, as well as reduce the cost of governance.

In a letter dated May 4, 2020 FMA/PMD/7061/T/4 and signed the Director, Human Resource Management, Alhaji Mohammad Shehu on behalf of the Minister of Aviation said the relocation order was based on the premise of the current global economic situation to reduce cost of governance.

The letter titled, ‘Relocation of Aviation Agencies to Abuja’ read: “ I am directed to remind you of a Presidential directive issued in 2012 requesting all the agencies under the Ministry of Aviation to relocate their corporate headquarters to the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja) for efficient and effective coordination and enhanced service delivery and note that eight (8) years after the directive, the agencies are yet to comply.

“Accordingly, considering the current situation and the economic impact worldwide as well as the need to reduce the cost of governance and manage scarce resources in a sustainable way, it has become imperative and further to the honourable Minister’s directive (Copy attached) to request that you facilitate and complete the relocation of your corporate headquarters within the next forty-five (45) days in line with this earlier directive.”

The agencies that have corporate headquarters in Lagos affected by the order include, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB).

Over the years the federal government had given the directive for the agencies to move to the nation’s capital but the move had so far failed till now, but NCAA since last year has been operating many of its offices from Abuja.

However, the labour unions have frowned at the latest directive, saying that it would inconvenience the workers, given the short notice.

Source: THISDAY