FG Directs All Civil Servants To Resume Work From Office

November 28, 20210168
The Head of Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, has stated that all civil servants will be asked to present proof of COVID-19 test and vaccination starting from December 1.

The Head of Service had on Friday issued a directive to all civil servants from Grade Level 12 and below to resume work on the same date and ensure they get vaccinated before resumption.

The Federal Government had In February directed all federal civil service workers on grade level 12 and below to work remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The circular noted that at resumption, all civil servants are mandated “to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours”.

Disease Outbreak Kills 9 In Ebonyi State

“It will be recalled that as part of the measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19 Pandemic, Officers on GL 12 and below were directed to work from home. Following the advice of the PSC on COVID-19, this category of Officers are expected to resume duties on Wednesday, 1st December 2021,” the circular added.

This is in line with an earlier directive by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, that workers who do not comply with the directive of getting vaccinated will be denied access at their places of work.

In line with this, Yemi-Esan said all public officers yet to be vaccinated are advised to visit designated health facilities for vaccination.

“Furthermore, in line with the recommendation of the Committee on COVID-19, Mr. President has approved the vaccine mandate policy. All Federal Government employees would therefore be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours,” she said.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

