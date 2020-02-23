FG Denies Claims of Planning to Give $100 million of Abacha Loot to Kebbi State Governor

The Nigeria government has denied reports that it is planning to hand over about $100 million of the money looted by former Head of State, Sani Abacha, to the governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu.

In court papers filed before the District Court for the District of Columbia in Washington DC, as reported by Bloomberg, the United States Department of Justice claimed that the payment was part of an agreement with the governor in 2018.

But the government clarified the controversy in a statement on Saturday from the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami.

Malami explained that the family assets of Governor Bagudu, in contention with the United States, was a separate cause.

He insisted that they have nothing to do with the assets recovered under the Abacha 2014 Non-Prosecution Agreement.

The minister highlighted the transparent management and utilisation of returned assets as core components of the government’s anti-corruption drive.

According to him, the present administration is committed to independent asset recovery efforts in a manner that is consistent with domestic laws, national interest and its obligations under international law.

Malami, however, stated that the US government and the Bagudu family have been in court since 2014 over assets already rescinded under the 2003 agreement.

He insisted that the government would continue to fight the menace of corruption and engage international partners in the recovery and return of stolen assets to the country.

The minister added that the 2020 agreement would be managed by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority and monitored by the civil society organisations.

