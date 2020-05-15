FG Demands ₦297,600 Before Airlifting Nigerians in Thailand

The federal government has directed stranded Nigerians in Thailand to pay the sum of N297, 600 for their quarantine, isolation, and accommodation centres or hotels before their departure and arrival in Nigeria.

The federal government, through the Nigerian Embassy in Thailand stated this in a memo dated May 14, 2020, which was sent to the stranded Nigerians, warning that any prospective evacuee that refuses to pay would not be evacuated.

The memo, which was signed by the Head of Chancery, Mr. Nicholas Uhomoibhi, on behalf of the Ambassador, noted that the rates were negotiated in Nigeria.

It stated: “I’m directed to bring to your attention that due to measures that are beyond the control of the COVID – 19, local organising team in Nigeria, all Evacuees going to Nigeria henceforth are to now pay for their quarantine, isolation, and accommodation centre of hotels before departure and arrival in Nigeria.

“In this regard, all prospective evacuees are to note the negotiated rate below: Accommodation N15,000 × 16 days =240, 000; feeding N3,600 × 16days = N57, 600; Total, N18,600 × 16 =N297,600

“Kindly be informed that these rates were negotiated in Nigeria and that the Embassy has been instructed not to airlift any evacuee who fails to pay above fee.”

However an official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the directive from the federal government is “true”.

Source: THISDAY