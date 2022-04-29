fbpx

FG Declares Public Holidays For Workers’ Day, Eid-Al-Fit

April 29, 20220123
The Federal Government (FG) has declared Monday, May 2, 2022, and Tuesday, May 3, as public holidays.

The public holidays, according to Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, are to mark the 2022 Workers’ Day and Eid-Al-Fitr celebration, respectively.

While commending workers for their hard work, diligence, and sacrifice, as he noted that their efforts are largely responsible for the greatness of the country and the respect Nigeria now commands in the comity of nations, Aregbesola congratulated all Muslims for the successful completion of the month of Ramadan.

He urged all Muslim faithful to imbibe and practise the virtues of kindness, love, tolerance, peace, self-denial, sacrifice, and good neighbourliness, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet.

“The end of work is productivity. It is productivity that leads to satisfactory provision of goods and services and wealth creation. It is, therefore, the path to national and individual prosperity.

“The self-restraint, self-denial, sacrifice and deep spiritual consciousness that accompanied the fasting period should not end but be maintained and improved upon, in order to be a better person and true worshipper,” the statement quoted Aregbesola as saying.

The minister also assured Nigerians that the government is making efforts to ensure that security challenges are addressed, just as he commended security agencies for “the successes recorded in the fight against criminals across the country and the peace that has returned to the formerly embattled places.”

Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

