FG Declares Public Holiday To Celebrate Eid-al-Fitr

May 11, 20210111
The Federal Government (FG) has declared Wednesday and Thursday as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-al-Fitr celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola made the declaration on Monday in Abuja on behalf of the government.

He congratulated the Muslim faithful on the occasion and called on all Nigerians – at home and abroad – to use the period of the celebration to pray for peace, stability, and economic transformation in the land.

The minister believes that development cannot thrive in a rancorous atmosphere and urged all Nigerians to be law-abiding and embrace the spirit of love, self-discipline, kindness, and tolerance, as taught by the Holy Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him).

He called on all security agencies in the country to be more courageous and patriotic to surmount the ongoing battle against resurging insecurity and activities of criminal elements in the country.

Aregbesola assured the people of the resolve of the Muhammadu Buhari administration to end the scourge of crime and criminality in the country, as well as restore peace to every nook and cranny of Nigeria.

“This administration will not be deterred in its efforts, until every Nigerian and resident of the country, is free to move around without fear of any threat to his/her life and property,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore.

The minister added, “We are, therefore, putting necessary measures and strategies in place to strengthen the stability of the country, as well as ensuring the economic prosperity of our dear nation.” he emphasised.

He wished all Muslims a happy and peaceful Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

