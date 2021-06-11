FG Declares Monday Holiday To Mark Democracy Day

June 11, 2021 60

The Federal Government has declared Monday, June 14, as a public holiday to mark 2021 Democracy Day.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, in a statement on Wednesday, warned against agitations capable of threatening the peace of the country.

The minister urged Nigerians to embrace the spirit of brotherliness for peace to thrive in the country.

The statement was titled, ‘FG declares Monday June 14, 2021 to mark this year’s Democracy Day celebration.’

It added, “Aregbesola said any form of agitation that threatens the unity of the country should be shunned for the good of all, saying the space known as Nigeria would be a haven of peace, unity and progress if all citizens love his or her neighbour and embrace the spirit of brotherliness.

“As we mark another Democracy Day in the history of our dear country, let us reflect on the efforts of our founding fathers and ensure that Nigeria remains one united and indivisible entity. No development can take place in an acrimonious environment.”