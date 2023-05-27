FG Declares May 29 ‘Public Holiday’

Ahead of the inauguration of Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s president, the Federal Government (FG) has proclaimed Monday, May 29th a national holiday.

According to a statement by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, the proclamation was made in Abuja on behalf of the Federal Government by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

The Minister welcomed all Nigerians on “the momentous occasion, commending them for their faith in democracy, as expressed in the nationwide election that produced the President and his Deputy being inaugurated, and indeed in all elections across the nation.”

He urged them to continue to support and develop democracy by upholding all democratic institutions and adhering to the rule of law.

“Democracy anywhere is an unfinished business and the only way it can keep developing and serve its end of being the vehicle to good governance and the welfare of all the people is by adhering to its tenets of rule of law, support for democratic institutions, promotion of free and responsible press and advancement of the frontiers of freedom for all the people”, the Minister said.

Aregbesola urged Nigerians to continue to promote ideas of peaceful coexistence and love for our neighbors, stressing that only in a peaceful atmosphere can we practice democracy and reap its benefits.

Since 1999, Nigerians have worked tirelessly to achieve continuous civilian governance and successful government changes, according to the Minister.

He urged them to support and collaborate with the next administration, stressing that the unbridled energy of the people is the nation’s greatest asset and will propel the country to its pinnacle when it is positively utilized in its service.

The Minister urged Nigerians to avoid violence and other heinous crimes, telling them that with all hands on deck, the nation will achieve greatness in all sectors of human development.

