FG Declares July 30, 31 Public Holidays to Celebrate Sallah

The Federal Government has declared Thursday, July 30 and Friday, July 31 as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir Celebration.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah.

According to the statement, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, congratulated Muslim faithful and all Nigerians both at home and abroad on the occasion.

“He called on the Muslims to continue to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) and to also use the period to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the country especially as the world is witnessing global health challenges caused by Covid-19 pandemic,” the statement partly read.

While reiterating President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s commitment to battling the scourge of COVID-19 pandemic, Aregbesola asked for the cooperation of all Nigerians.

The Minister stressed that the Federal Government will continue to foster peaceful coexistence, national cohesion and stability in its march towards actualizing the nation’s full potentials.

He, therefore, called on the masses to support the government “in its avowed determination to build a peaceful, harmonious and prosperous country, where the rights of every citizen, are protected and guaranteed, as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The Minister also advised Nigerians to take responsibility against the spread of the COVID-19 virus, urging the citizens to stay safe by observing physical and social distancing, personal and respiratory hygiene, as well as other regulations issued by relevant authorities.

Source: Channels TV